US can soon start sending people seeking asylum to Honduras

Aljazeera
May 1, 2020 2:01 pm
Border patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new United States Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna Rio-Bravo International Bridge at the border with Mexico. [Source: Aljazeera]

The administration of US President Donald Trump has finalised a controversial agreement with Honduras that would allow some people seeking asylum in the United States to be sent to the Central American country instead.

The agreement is similar to one with Guatemala and is part of the administration’s effort to reduce the flow of migrants across the southwest border by making it harder to gain entry to the US with an asylum claim.

Critics have slammed the deals, saying they violate US obligations under international law on asylum.

The text of the agreement with Honduras was released yesterday, a day before it is published in the Federal Register and takes effect.

