US basketball star jailed for nine years on drug charges

[Source: BBC]

A Russian court has sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges.

Griner admitted possessing cannabis oil but told the court she made an “honest mistake”.

But the court convicted her of smuggling and possessing narcotics, and gave her close to the maximum sentence recommended by prosecutors.

Article continues after advertisement

Griner is a double Olympic gold medallist and is considered one of the best players in the world.

She was detained in February at an airport near Moscow when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

She had visited Russia to play club basketball during the US off-season.