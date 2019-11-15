US attorney general finds 'no voter fraud that could overturn election'

US Attorney General William Barr says his justice department has found no proof to back President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

His comments are seen as a big blow to Trump, who has not accepted defeat and has filed lawsuits in states that he lost, as they begin certifying Joe Biden as the winner.

Since the vote, Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, and members of his legal defence team have spoken of an alleged international plot to hand Biden the win.

Barr said that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have investigated that claim, and have so far not seen anything to substantiate it.