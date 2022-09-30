US army doctor and wife charged with Russia spying

[Source: BBC]

A US army major doctor and her wife, a civilian doctor, have been charged with a plot to leak information to the Russian government.

Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian are accused of planning to share confidential information about patients at a military hospital.

The pair allegedly told an undercover FBI agent that they were motivated by patriotism for Russia.

Representatives of the couple have not yet commented on the case.

There has been no comment from Russian authorities, either.

The pair were charged with conspiracy and the disclosure of identifiable health information, in an indictment filed in a court in Baltimore, Maryland which was unsealed on Thursday after their arrest.