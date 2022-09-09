US approves $2.6bn in aid for Ukraine and allies

[Source: BBC]

The US has approved nearly $2.7bn (£2.3bn) in new aid for Ukraine and allies, including $675m in weapons for Ukraine as it battles Russia.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the arms package at a meeting with dozens of fellow ministers at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

The aid includes howitzers, munitions, Humvee vehicles, armoured ambulances and anti-tank systems.

The US has already pledged about $13bn in military aid for Ukraine.

The Biden administration said on Thursday it had earmarked $2bn in long-term assistance in the form of investments to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbours, including both Nato members and non-members at risk of future Russian aggression.

It said it would notify Congress of the aid plan.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as his colleague urged Ukraine’s allies to commit to supporting the country for as long as necessary and be prepared to adapt the type of support offered.

In Kyiv, Mr Blinken said that the aid would be delivered at a “pivotal” moment during the war, with Ukrainian operations against Russian forces “proving effective”.

He also vowed that the US and its allies would “continue to exert that pressure until the aggression ceases and Ukraine is fully sovereign and independent”.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden held a call with a number of US allies – including UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – in which they reiterated their collective support for Ukraine.