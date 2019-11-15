Home

US approves $1.8bn weapons sale to Taiwan

| @BBCWorld
October 23, 2020 5:50 am

The US has approved arms sales to Taiwan worth around $1.8bn in a move that is likely to increase tensions with China.

The Pentagon said the deal comprised three weapons systems, including rocket launchers, sensors and artillery.

Taiwan, which considers itself a country, is seen as a renegade province by China.

Tensions have increased in recent years and Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to take the island back.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the weapons would help it “build credible combat capabilities”.

China’s Foreign Ministry says the arms deal would likely have a major impact on its relationship with the US and that it would respond as necessary.

