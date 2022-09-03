US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China

[Source: BBC]

The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China.

The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles.

It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US official in 25 years to visit Taipei.

The Chinese embassy in Washington called on the US to revoke the deal or face “counter-measures”.

Spokesman Liu Pengyu said the deal “severely jeopardises” relations between Washington and Beijing.