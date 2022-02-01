US announces additional sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden gave an address on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike yesterday.

Biden has also announced new strong sanctions and limitations on what can be exported to Russia.

He says this is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.

Biden says they have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and their allies.

The United States is not doing this alone, he said, adding that the 27 EU members and G7 members will participate in these sanctions.

The sanctions he announced include, limiting Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen to be part of the global economy.

Stoping the ability to finance and grow the Russian military.

Impairing their ability to compete in high-tech 21st-century economy.

US sanctioned Russian banks that together hold around $1 trillion in assets.

Biden says they are also blocking four more major banks. That means every asset they have in America will be frozen.”

The US Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of 7,000 US service members to Europe, a senior defense official told reporters shortly after US President Joe Biden’s announcement.

Biden says he’d authorized the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe, to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

The US President adds that he’d authorized additional US force capabilities” be sent to Germany as part of NATO’s response, including some forces that had been placed on standby several weeks ago.

In White House remarks, Biden reiterated that US forces “are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”

He says their forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East.