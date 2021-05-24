US and Russia agree to talk as Putin hits out on Ukraine

US officials have said talks could take place in January on Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin announced he was hopeful of a meeting in Geneva.

The Russian leader has demanded immediate guarantees on the future of Nato to defuse the crisis.

“The ball is in their court, they have to give us some response,” Mr Putin said at his annual press conference.

He has threatened military measures but denies planning to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine security officials say more than 100,000 Russian troops have been sent close to its borders, and the US has threatened Mr Putin with sanctions “like none he’s ever seen” if Ukraine comes under attack.

Senior White House officials declined to respond to the Russian president’s core demands that Nato abandon all military activity in Eastern Europe and not admit Ukraine as a member, although both appear to be non-starters.

“It’s you who must give us guarantees, and give them immediately, now,” Mr Putin said on Thursday, stressing that military measures were not his preferred choice.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said although there had been no final agreement on diplomatic talks, the US was working towards them and looking forward to them.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she welcomed the fact that Moscow had “signalled it is willing to enter talks in January”, but warned any Russian attack would be met with sanctions that would hit Russia’s economy.