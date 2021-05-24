US and Canada "stand in solidarity" in outrage toward Russia, Vice President Harris says

The United States and Canada “stand in solidarity” in outrage toward Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a meeting Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Harris and Trudeau were both in Warsaw, Poland, for talks about the ongoing war and met Thursday evening after a full day of events and meetings.

Harris described her mission as reaffirming the NATO alliance and the US commitment to Ukraine, as well as to the people of Poland, who are welcoming refugees by the millions.

She also said she would discuss security and humanitarian assistance with Trudeau, who has been visiting Europe this week.

Trudeau described the Biden administration as “strong” on the issue of the Ukraine war, which he deemed “unthinkable.” He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated the Ukrainian people.

Harris and Trudeau didn’t respond to questions. The meeting was Harris’ last of the day.

On Friday, the vice president will greet US and Polish troops in Warsaw before travelling onward to the Romanian capital of Bucharest.