World

US and allies defend 'bastion of freedom'

| @BBCWorld
May 29, 2020 10:06 am
The law has sparked a new wave of anti-mainland protest. [Source: BBC]

The US, UK, Australia and Canada have issued fresh condemnation of Beijing’s new security law for Hong Kong, which they say has “flourished as a bastion of freedom”.

They say the international community has a “significant and long-standing stake” in its prosperity and stability.

China’s move to impose the new law during a global pandemic risked undermining trust in governments and international co-operation, they said.



China has rejected foreign criticism.

The law – approved by China’s parliament on Thursday – has already sparked a new wave of anti-mainland protest in Hong Kong.

