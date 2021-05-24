US aims to complete evacuations by deadline

The US aims to complete evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by a 31 August withdrawal deadline – as calls grow from allies to extend it.

The Pentagon said it was not yet at the point to seek a change, though the UK, France and Germany will step up pressure at a virtual G7 summit.

The Taliban told the BBC that any extension would violate an agreed deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Tens of thousands have been evacuated, but others seeking to flee remain crammed in or near Kabul airport.

US President Joe Biden is expected to decide within the next 24 hours on whether to extend the timeline for withdrawal.

An unnamed official told the agency the decision would be made in order to give the Pentagon time to prepare.