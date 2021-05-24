US agrees deal to free detained Huawei boss

A Chinese technology executive held in Canada on US fraud charges could be freed as early as Friday after prosecutors said an extradition request against her would be dropped.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, was detained in December 2018 at the request of the US.

The two sides agreed that all charges would eventually be dropped.

The case sparked an international row, straining China’s relations with the US and Canada.

It has been the subject of intense negotiations between US and Chinese diplomats.

The US alleged Ms Meng misled the bank HSBC over the true nature of Huawei’s relationship with a company called Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Iran.