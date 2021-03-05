Urgent Palace talks over claims

The Queen has authorised a formal response by Buckingham Palace to the damaging allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their television interview yesterday.

Her Majesty says she is saddened to learn just how challenging the past few years has been for the couple and declared that they would always be much-loved members of the family.

The palace says pointedly that some recollections of events might vary but that the issues raised, particularly the question of race, are being taken “very seriously”.

It says those issues will be addressed by the royal family — in private.

Windrush case lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie says there is a lot of discussion on online platforms on racism.

“Now if you look at social media you see very very young people and young influence, young thinkers actually saying what is this institution? Why does it exist? Now that question of things, I’ve never seen that before. This is an anachronism in this day and age. Not just on the basis of race. We certainly seeing not only seeing lots of young black people having that conversation but also young white people.”

Public opinion in the UK on the differences between the two camps and the issues raised is deeply divided.