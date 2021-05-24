Untangling the Heartbreaking Timeline Leading Up to Gabby Petito's Death

Friends of the late Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie have described the couple’s relationship as ideal-looking at times but also “toxic”—and he’s still nowhere to be found.

The apparent argument taking place on the side of the road was growing so heated, a passing driver called 911.

And when Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Scott Robbins of the Moab City Police Department pulled over a white Ford Transit Connect van in eastern Utah on Aug. 12, they found an out of breath Gabby Petito sitting in the passenger seat, tears streaming down her face.

The cops directed the 22-year-old to come sit in their car for a talk, wanting to get some distance between her and the vehicle’s driver, her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

“I’m sorry,” she said, according to police body cam footage obtained by NBC News. “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.” Laundrie told the officer, “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday.”

Police asked Laundrie how he got scratches on his face.

“She had her phone and was trying to get the keys from me,” he explained. “I said, ‘Let’s just step back and breathe,’ and she got me with her phone.”

Robbins’ eventual report stated: “The male tried to create distance by telling Gabbie [as she’s referred to throughout the document] to take a walk to calm down, she didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him. He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van.”

Sitting in the patrol car, per the camera footage, Petito tearfully told an officer that she had been “really stressed out” that morning and had thrown “a bunch of stuff” into the back of the van. She apologized to her fiancé for getting so stressed out, she explained, “’cause I have OCD…Sometimes I just have a mean attitude, but I’m not trying to be mean…I was apologizing but I guess I said it in like a mean tone and he got really frustrated with me and locked me out of the car and told me to take a breather.”

That onlyPratt noted in the police report, according to CNN, that Petito slapped Laundrie, and he then “grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van.” Laundrie had “minor scratches” on his face, while Petito seemed to be in a “manic state.”

“At no point in my investigation did Gabrielle stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose or rub her knees with her hands,” Robbins wrote in the report, per CNN.

Also in the cam footage, one officer is heard saying to the other, “The witness says I never saw him hit her, I saw him shove her but I couldn’t tell if it was an aggression against her or a defense against her…So at this point, from what—unless the guy’s screaming that he needs to go to jail and did something to this girl—it sounds to me like she was the primary aggressor.”

Robbins wrote that, as far as he could tell, the situation had not “escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis.” Still, he suggested that the couple spend the night apart, which they agreed to do.

“I instructed both Brian and Gabrielle to take advantage of this time apart to relax their emotions,” Robbins wrote, and advised them to avoid contacting each other until the next morning “if at all possible.” He noted that he helped book a hotel room for Laundrie through Safe Haven, which aids trauma victims.

No one was arrested or otherwise cited, and that was the last the Moab police saw of the couple, who were in the middle of what for all intents and purposes was supposed to be a #VanLife adventure, chronicled on social media and their website, Nomadic Statik. The age-old desire to leave society behind in favor of a simpler way of life now fodder for travel inspo on Instagram, the hashtag was fostered some years back by a committed crop of live-more-with-less influencers who’ve turned spartan but picturesque road-tripping into a full-time job. made her more upset, she continued.

“They were holding hands, they were ecstatic about their rebuild [of their van],” Jaye Foster, a fellow traveler who was also living on the road in a tricked-out VW bus, told The Daily Beast about his interaction with the couple on Aug. 10 in Moab. “That’s what I find so weird about the whole situation, is that they were both really cool. There didn’t seem to be anything wrong whatsoever.”

That was the dream, to commune with nature amid the most gorgeous landscapes this country has to offer, their only possessions whatever they could fit in the van. But the journey that began on July 2 ended for Petito on or not long after Aug. 27, the day of the last reported sighting of her at a restaurant in Jackson, Wy.

Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said they last FaceTimed on Aug. 24 and texted the next day. The final text she received—an “odd” message, she later told police—from Petito came Aug. 27. According to the family’s attorney, another text came on Aug. 30—”No service in Yosemite”—but they had come to believe she didn’t write that. Schmidt reported Petito missing to the Suffolk County Police Department on Sept. 11.

“I believed she was in a place with no service,” the distraught mother told reporters during a Sept. 12 press conference with law enforcement in upstate New York. “It was day eight, nine that I really became concerned and I figured she couldn’t be off the grid for that long.” She added that Petito “could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help.”

Her father, Joseph Petito, told The Daily Beast, “We had been in touch with her as she traveled. I’d speak to her once a week or so, her mom spoke to her two or three times a week. My son would talk to her often on Snapchat, FaceTime; my niece would be in constant contact with her.”

Laundrie, meanwhile, had arrived back at his parents’ North Port, Fla., home by himself on Sept. 1. On Sept. 6, Laundrie and his mom and dad camped overnight in Fort De Soto Park and all returned home together, their family attorney told NBC New York.

After Petito was reported missing, North Port Police went to Laundrie’s parents’ home to speak to him, but a police spokesman told reporters they did not see him and were told to contact the family’s lawyer.

“I’ve got thoughts about the guy,” Joe Petito told The Daily Beast of his daughter’s fiancé, “but I can’t share them…I would love to say more, but I can’t.”

Two women have shared accounts of allegedly picking up a hitchhiking Laundrie in Wyoming on the evening of Aug. 29; authorities have interviewed both and are investigating the alleged encounters. One, Miranda Baker, claimed in a Sept. 17 TikTok that she and her boyfriend picked him up at around 5:30 p.m. but he “freaked out” when they said they were headed to Jackson and wanted to get out, so they dropped him off by Jackson State Dam. It was only after seeing Baker’s TikTok that Norma Jean Jalovec realized that she had given the 23-year-old Floridian a ride that night, too, stopping to pick him up at around 6:15 p.m. after leaving a church service.