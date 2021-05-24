University staff face redundancies as fewer students enrol

Universities are facing their toughest year of the pandemic yet as domestic and foreign student numbers slump.

They say the number of New Zealanders enrolling has dropped this year after spiking last year, and foreign enrolments have continued to fall.

They warn cutbacks might be needed and that worries the Tertiary Education Union.

AUT, Waikato, Massey and Victoria universities reported that domestic and foreign student enrolments had fallen compared to the same time last year. Lincoln said it had more domestic students, and Auckland, Otago and Canterbury had not yet provided figures.

AUT vice-chancellor Derek McCormack said the strong employment market and the threat of disruption from Omicron had dented domestic enrolments.

In addition, fewer young people had left school in the university’s traditional catchment area with university entrance.