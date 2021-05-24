Home

World

United States to invite Pacific leaders to White House, ramp up diplomatic ties

RNZ
May 3, 2022 6:00 am
Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell. [Source: RNZ]

US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to step up diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island countries.

Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday that included inviting Pacific leaders to the White House later this year.

Campbell’s message, outlined in a US-New Zealand business summit, comes amid rising concerns over the security implications of China’s expanding presence in the region, underlined by a pact Beijing signed with the Solomon Islands last month.

Speaking in a call from Washington DC, Campbell told attendees at the summit in Auckland that along with hosting island leaders, the United States intended to ramp up diplomatic ties with Pacific countries that had not seen ambassadors or engagement for decades.

