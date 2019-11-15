World
United States officials blame Iran for threatening emails
October 22, 2020 12:48 pm
Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting. [Source: BBC]
US national security officials have reported Iran was responsible for sending threatening emails to Democratic voters.
The emails appeared to come from a far-right pro-Trump group and were meant to “incite unrest”, National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said.
Mr Ratcliffe also said US officials found Iran and Russia have obtained “some voter registration information”.
The announcement comes 13 days before the presidential election.
