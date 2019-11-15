United States officially withdraws from World Health Organization

The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a US senator.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised WHO over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging the organisation “enabled” a cover-up by the Chinese government on the virus’ origins.

Six weeks ago, Trump said the White House and the US would formally withdraw from WHO.

The administration has already pulled US funding from the organisation.

Today, New Jersey senator Bob Menendez said the official withdrawal was submitted.

US media reports that it will take a year for the withdrawal to come into effect and could be reversed if Trump loses the presidency in this year’s election.

The move comes as the number of cases in the US continues to rise, now up to almost three million.

More than 130,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US.

Globally, more than 11.6 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than half a million have died.