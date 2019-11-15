World
United States city urged not to use tap water
September 27, 2020 5:32 pm
Residents of Lake Jackson have been told to boil water before drinking it .[Source: BBC]
Residents of Lake Jackson, Texas, have been urged not to use tap water because it might be contaminated with a deadly brain-eating microbe.
The local water authority warned of the potential contamination of its supply to the town – home to about 27,000 people – by Naegleria fowleri.
The amoeba typically infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. It is usually fatal.
Infections are rare in the US, with 34 reported between 2009 and 2018.
