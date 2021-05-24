Home

Unilateral ceasefire declared

| @BBCWorld
June 29, 2021 1:45 pm
The conflict has not spared anyone - here a child is being treated in a hospital. [Source: BBC]

The Ethiopian government has declared a ceasefire in the Tigray region – eight months after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to oust its leadership.

The announcement came as witnesses reported anti-government troops in the streets of Tigray’s capital, Mekelle.

All sides have been accused of carrying out mass killings and human rights violations.

More than five million people are in urgent need of food aid, the UN says, with 350,000 facing famine.

Ethiopia’s government is yet to comment on reports that its troops have been pulled out.

But a statement released late on Monday did clarify some of the details around the ceasefire, saying it would “stay until the farming season ends”, allow aid to reach those in need and give space to find a political solution.

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who spoke with Mr Abiy on Monday, said it was “essential that civilians are protected, humanitarian aid reaches the people in need and a political solution is found”. However, he was “hopeful” that the ceasefire would take place.

