UNICEF signs agreement to support immunization in Samoa

The United Nations Children’s Fund and the Samoan government have signed a grant agreement to strengthen the country’s immunization program and procure cold chain equipment to safely transport vaccines.

This will be supported by the Asian Development Bank through the regional System Strengthening for Effective Coverage of New Vaccines in the Pacific Project.

The grant of around three million dollars will support strengthening of routine immunization, with pending additional financing of up to eight million dollars for vaccines through the Vaccine Independence Initiative.

Samoan Ministry of Health’s Director General Dr. Take Naseri says the consequences of the recent measles epidemic in have highlighted the need to strengthen immunization programs in the country.

Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu have joined under the project, which is supported by UNICEF, financed by ADB, and implemented by the four Ministries of Health through loans and grants worth USD25.1 million.

Over 580,000 people across the four countries will benefit from the project, helping to improve overall immunization coverage rates and support greater efficiency of primary health services.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett says the project will support the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its immunization program following the recent measles outbreak.

He says it will also deliver new vaccines to reduce the incidences of pneumonia and diarrhea in children and protect young girls against HPV to reduce the risk of cervical cancer, which is a leading cause of premature mortality in women in the Pacific.