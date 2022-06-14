Under pressure, German leader won’t comment on possible Ukraine visit

[Source: Aljazeera]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment Monday on reports that he is planning to visit Ukraine together with his counterparts from France and Italy soon.

Scholz fobbed off questions about the reported travel plans, saying that he wouldn’t go beyond what his spokesperson had told reporters earlier in the day.

The spokesperson had declined to discuss the reports.

Article continues after advertisement

While Germany has contributed considerable financial and military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion three months ago, Scholz’s government has been criticised both at home and abroad for being slower to do so than the United States and some smaller European countries.

Scholz pushed back against such criticism, saying “it would be good if those who express their views on this or that issue spent a moment thinking about it first.”