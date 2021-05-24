Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|
Full Coverage

World

Unclear if ruthless Taliban will change, says US general

| @BBCWorld
September 2, 2021 10:09 am
[Source: BBC]

The top US general has described the Taliban as a “ruthless group” and says it is unclear whether they will change.

Gen Mark Milley said, however, it was “possible” that the US would co-ordinate with the Islamist militants on future counter-terrorism operations.

US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on Tuesday, ending America’s longest war 20 years after launching an invasion to oust the Taliban.

Article continues after advertisement

The Islamists are now in control and expected to announce a new government.

Gen Milley was speaking alongside US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in their first public remarks since the last troops left Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has been widely criticised over the abrupt manner of the withdrawal, which led to the unexpected collapse of the Afghan security forces the US had trained and funded for years.

The Taliban’s lightning advance sparked off a frenetic effort to evacuate thousands of foreign nationals and local Afghans who had been working for them.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.