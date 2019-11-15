Home

UN warns of new humanitarian crisis as COVID-19 looms over Yemen

Aljazeera
April 29, 2020 1:11 pm

The United Nations has said nearly one million displaced people in Yemen risk losing their shelter.

This warns of a dire funding shortfall and “a very real probability” that the new coronavirus is already circulating undetected in the war-torn country.

Some $89.4m is urgently needed in coming weeks to keep life-saving aid programmes running, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, adding that the shortfall threatens critical assistance for Yemenis and refugees “most vulnerable” to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said more than 100,000 people across Yemen have been affected by recent floods, according to initial reports.

