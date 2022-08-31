UN seeks $160m to help Pakistan amid ‘epochal’ monsoon floods

The United Nations has appealed for $160m to help Pakistan following “epochal” rains and flooding that have killed more than 1,100 people, affected 33 million others, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops. [Photo: Aljazeera]

More than 1,100 people were killed and 33 million others were affected by flooding that has destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods that have crashed down from northern mountains, wrecking buildings and bridges and washing away roads and crops.

Colossal volumes of water are pouring into the Indus river, which flows down the middle of Pakistan from its northern peaks to southern plains, bringing flooding along its length.

Pakistan estimates the floods have affected more than 33 million people or more than 15 percent of its 220 million population.

The UN chief said the scale of the country’s needs required the world’s collective and prioritised attention.

Guterres also said Pakistan’s flooding was a signal to the world to step up action against climate change.

Meteorologists have also warned of more rains in the coming weeks.

Nearly 300 stranded people, including some tourists, were airlifted in northern Pakistan, a state-run disaster management agency said in a statement, adding that more than 50,000 people had been moved to two government shelters in the northwest. Makeshift tent camps have sprung up along highways.