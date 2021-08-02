Home

World

UN says Taliban steps up hunt for collaborators

@BBCWorld
August 20, 2021 6:55 am

An intelligence briefing for the UN says the Taliban are stepping up the search for “collaborators.”

More anti-Taliban protests have taken place in several cities.

A Taliban official says at least 12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since Sunday.

Western countries continue evacuating nationals and Afghans who worked for them.

Asked in an ABC TV interview if he made any mistakes with the Afghan exit, US President Biden says: “No”

The IMF says that Afghanistan will no longer have access to its funds.

