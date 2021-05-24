Home

World

UN says 13 children among at least 136 killed in Ukraine

CNN News
March 2, 2022 4:22 pm
[Source: CNN News]

At least 136 people, including 13 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Thursday, February 24, the UN said Tuesday.

Another 400 civilians, including 26 children, have been injured, according to Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher,” Throssell said.

Article continues after advertisement

She added that most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and airstrikes.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported higher figures on Sunday, saying 352 civilians had died and 1,684 had been injured since the Russian invasion.

