UN rights council moves to investigate Iran’s protest crackdown

‘Fact-finding mission’ will probe alleged human rights abuses in Iran, with particular focus on women and children.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has voted to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate potential abuses in Iran’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrations, with a particular focus on women and children.

Thunderous applause broke out as the 47-member council passed the resolution on Thursday, with 25 countries voting in favour and 16 abstaining. Six nations – Armenia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Pakistan and Venezuela – voted against the measure.

Article continues after advertisement

“The people of Iran, from all walks of life across ethnicities, across ages, are demanding change,” said UN human rights chief Volker Turk, urging Iran to end its “disproportionate” use of force against the protesters.

“I call on the authorities immediately to stop using violence and harassment against peaceful protesters and to release all those arrested for peacefully protesting, as well as … a moratorium on the death penalty,” he said.

The resolution is the latest move by the international community to pressure Iran over alleged abuses linked to the protests, which broke out in September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by the “morality police” for violating the country’s strict dress code.

Demonstrations have since spread across the country, prompting a harsh response from the Iranian authorities.

Turk said more than 300 people had been killed since Amini’s death, while 14,000 had been arrested, including children. He added that Tehran had not responded to his request to visit the country.

In a statement announcing new sanctions against Iranian security officials earlier this week, the United States said the crackdown has been “particularly severe” in areas of the country with large Kurdish populations.

Iran has given no death toll for the protesters.

Thursday’s vote drew praise from several countries, including the US, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it showed that the top UN rights body “recognises the gravity of the situation in Iran”.