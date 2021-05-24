UN human rights chief calls for reparations over racism

The United Nations Human Rights Council has urged global action including reparations to “make amends” for racism against people of African descent.

Its new report also urges educational reform and apologies to address discrimination.

The findings cite concerns in about 60 countries including the UK, Belgium, France, Canada, Brazil and Colombia.

The study began after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in US police custody in 2020.

The findings say protests over the Minnesota man’s death and the conviction of a white policeman were a “seminal point in the fight against racism”.

The UN’s report is based on discussions with more than 300 experts and people of African descent and seeks to push nations to take actions to end racial injustices.

It found that police use of racial profiling and excessive force was systemic in much of North America, Europe and Latin America.

The report said racism was the biggest problem in countries associated with the former trade of many millions of Africans for slavery.