UN high commissioner for refugees: 'It's a human avalanche'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, says there is a “human avalanche of people” pouring across Ukraine’s borders into neighbouring countries.

He told BBC World News the total number of Ukrainian refugees so far was “very quickly heading towards 1.5 million” and “escalating very quickly”.

Speaking from the Moldovan border, Grandi said Moldova itself had already received over 200,000 refugees, which he called “a very difficult burden to bear” for a country outside the EU with limited infrastructure and a small population.

He said that Moldovan officials were doing a fantastic job but that organisation of supplies at the border was taking time.

Grandi also praised the “incredible outpouring of solidarity” shown by private individuals and firms, noting the UNHCR had received over 100 million contributions over the past few days.

But he said the challenge would be sustaining this over the long term for what would be a “long emergency”.