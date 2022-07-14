UN hails progress over grain exports

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. [Source: Aljazeera]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that an “important and substantive step” was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and United Nations’ officials.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says the deal will be signed next week while warring parties already agree on “joint controls” for checking grains at harbours and on ways to “ensure the safety of the transfer routes” across the Black Sea.

The United Nations Refugee Agencies says that more than nine million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports a significant buildup of Russian troops, particularly in the Bakhmut and Siversk areas, and around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, as the region braces for a powerful offensive.

Russian troops, along forces from the Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), have entered the city limits of Siversk city in the east of Ukraine, a LPR’s official told TASS news agency.