UN condemns Russia’s move to annex parts of Ukraine

[Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

UN General Assembly condemns Russia’s ‘attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions by a vote of 143-5.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and urged countries not to recognise the move.

In Wednesday’s vote, three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly — 143 countries — backed a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution — Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Another 35 countries abstained from the vote, including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan, and the rest did not vote.

Moscow in September proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia — after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.

The General Assembly vote followed a veto by Russia last month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council.

The result is the strongest rebuke to Russia from the General Assembly of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was “politicised and openly provocative”, adding that it “could destroy any and all efforts in favour of a diplomatic solution to the crisis”.

The UN move echoes what happened in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea. The General Assembly then adopted a resolution declaring the referendum invalid with 100 votes in favour, 11 against and 58 formal abstentions.

China abstained on Wednesday because it did not believe the resolution will be helpful, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang said.

The US and other Western countries lobbied ahead of Wednesday’s vote. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened a virtual meeting on Tuesday with diplomats from more than 100 countries.