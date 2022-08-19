UN chief in Ukraine amid nuclear plant alarm

[Source: BBC]

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine to meet the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky says the two leaders discussed grain, after exports from Ukraine resumed this month following a landmark deal brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Tonnes of grain had been stuck in Ukraine because of Russian blockades, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Zelensky says they’ve agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation.

He says they also discussed the possible directions of its development.