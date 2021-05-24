UN chief Guterres says global warming target on life support

UN chief Antonio Guterres has told the Associated Press news agency that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C is on “life support”.

He said the COP26 summit would probably not see governments make the pledges needed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by enough.

Pressure is mounting for countries to strike a meaningful deal before the summit ends on 12 November.

Article continues after advertisement

But the UN secretary-general also said hope remained “until the last moment”.

Scientists say that limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C will help humanity avoid the worst climate impacts. This is compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

At Paris in 2015, world leaders pledged to try to keep the world from warming by more than between 1.5C to 2C through sweeping greenhouse gas emissions cuts. Latest projections are for a rise of 2.7C.

Mr Guterres warned that promises to reduce emissions were meaningless while governments continued to invest in fossil fuels.

“Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies,” he said.

He called the announcements made so far in Glasgow “far from enough”, adding: “We know what must be done.”