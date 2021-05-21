UN calls for immediate release of Mali President Bah Ndaw

The UN mission in Mali has demanded an immediate release of President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, after reports that they were detained by soldiers.

In a tweet (in French), the Minusma mission also called for “calm” in the impoverished West African nation.

This come after the reports that transitional President Ndaw and PM and Mr Ouane were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako.

This raised fears of a second coup within a year in the country.

The reported detentions came just hours after a government reshuffle, which saw two senior army officers who took part in last year’s coup replaced.

Once again Mali is looking unstable just nine months after the military coup that saw President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta removed from office, the BBC’s Africa editor Will Ross reports.