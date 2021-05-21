Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF Commander confirms positive case at QEB|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|
Full Coverage

World

UN calls for immediate release of Mali President Bah Ndaw

BBC
May 25, 2021 1:30 pm

The UN mission in Mali has demanded an immediate release of President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, after reports that they were detained by soldiers.

In a tweet (in French), the Minusma mission also called for “calm” in the impoverished West African nation.

This come after the reports that transitional President Ndaw and PM and Mr Ouane were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako.

Article continues after advertisement

This raised fears of a second coup within a year in the country.

The reported detentions came just hours after a government reshuffle, which saw two senior army officers who took part in last year’s coup replaced.

Once again Mali is looking unstable just nine months after the military coup that saw President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta removed from office, the BBC’s Africa editor Will Ross reports.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.