UN Afghan envoy Deborah Lyons alarmed at Taliban gains

Taliban fighters have seized dozens of districts in Afghanistan as they step up attacks during the final withdrawal by foreign troops, the UN has warned.

The insurgents have taken more than 50 of 370 districts since May, UN special envoy Deborah Lyons told the Security Council, warning of “dire scenarios”.

She said increased conflict “means increased insecurity for many other countries, near and far”.

The US and Nato are still aiming for a complete troop pullout by 11 September.

However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the situation remained “dynamic” and, although the Taliban gains had not changed the withdrawal, there was still the flexibility to alter its “pace and scope”.

The hardline Islamist group’s recent advances were the result of an “intensified military campaign”, Ms Lyons told the the 15-member UN Security Council in New York.