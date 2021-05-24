Ukrainians on way to UK hit paperwork dead-end in Calais

Misha Raminishvili was close to despair, his daughter in tears, as the news came through. His wife Maria had a vacant look in her eyes that spoke of a nightmare journey still without a final destination.

I met Misha, with his Ukrainian wife Maria and two children, at a hostel in the French port which is accommodating 137 Ukrainian refugees.

Misha has a house in Hornchurch, east London, but lives between there and Kyiv.

He and his son, Misha Jr, have UK passports. But his wife Maria, and daughter Gabrielle, do not – and therefore need visas to enter the UK, which require biometric checks.

Misha has been stuck in Calais for five days, unable to get his family across the Channel, in what would be the last leg of a journey that began on 24 February.

At the start of that journey, Maria walked 45 miles to Ukraine’s border with Romania before Misha reached her.

More than 500 Ukrainian refugees are currently in Calais, hoping to get to the UK.

Among them are families with small children and babies, as well as elderly women who have fled the war and crossed a continent.

Many tell of having attempted to reach Britain, only to have been turned back by Border Force officials because they didn’t have the right paperwork.