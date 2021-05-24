Ukrainians capture lieutenant colonel - Western official

A Russian lieutenant colonel has been captured by Ukrainian forces, a Western official has confirmed.

Ukraine has conducted “limited counter-attacks”, they said, which had led to the destruction of Russian equipment and capture of some Russian personnel.

The Western Official says in the area in which the Russian lieutenant colonel was captured, there was a significant amount of electronic warfare equipment. It’s unclear whether he was personally connected with that, but it’s something they are looking into currently.

Overall, six Russian generals are now thought to have been killed, the most senior is a lieutenant general who was commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army. All six will have been replaced, they say.

The official said it was ‘remarkable’ that Hostomel airport was still being fought over when it was a Day One objective for Russian forces.

They still expect Russian forces to try and edge towards the capital bringing more artillery into range. But Ukrainian forces are doing “well”, they say, to take small towns back from Russian forces.

In the coming days, they expect a focus more on Russian forces manoeuvring in the east of the country.