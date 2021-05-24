Ukrainians arrive at Mexico border seeking asylum

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have gathered at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico – near San Diego, California – as they seek to be admitted into the United States.

U President Joe Biden announced last month that the US will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as a result of the war in their home country.

CBS News reports that around 150 Ukrainians have been admitted into the US each day.

Ukrainians arrive in Mexico. [Source: New York Times]

The network, reports that the Ukrainians arrive in Mexico on tourist visas before making their way to the border to seek asylum.

A gymnasium in Tijuana has been converted into lodging for the Ukrainians.

As of Wednesday, around 1,700 refugees remained in the border city.

Over 4.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began in late February, many into neighbouring countries like Poland and Romania.

Some migrants who come from predominantly Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America have decried the treatment given to Ukrainians, saying that they have been unfairly given priority over other migrants.