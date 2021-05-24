183 children dead and 342 injured since start of war

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement Monday that 183 children had been killed and 342 had been wounded.

This is since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, citing preliminary figures from juvenile prosecutors.

“As of April 11, 2022, according to official data from juvenile prosecutors, more than 525 children were casualties in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of our country by the Russian Federation,” the statement read. “183 children died and more than 342 were injured. These figures are not final, as work is underway in places of active hostilities in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, “tens of thousands” of people had been killed in the besieged city of Mariupol, a figure that could not be immediately verified.