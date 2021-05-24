Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UN

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will address an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council later today.

Speaking during his nightly address to the Ukrainian people, Zelensky says it is in Kyiv’s interest to have an open and transparent investigation into the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha.

Zelensky says he would like to emphasise that they are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community.