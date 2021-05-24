Ukrainian President says he is the target

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly just said “the enemy has designated him as the target number one, and his family as the target number two”.

In a video address carried by Ukrainian media, Zelensky says he is staying in the capital Kyiv’s “government quarters” and his family is also in Ukraine.

He did not provide further details.

Article continues after advertisement

Zelensky also warns that Ukrainian officials now have “information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv”.

The president did not elaborate on what those groups might be.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that the US is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees and that the government is prepared to assist European countries neighboring Ukraine handle an increased inflow of refugees fleeing a Russian invasion.

Psaki just told reporters at her daily briefing that there are reports Russian soldiers are holding the staff of the Ukrainian nuclear site hostage.

She says they are outraged by credible reports that Russian soldiers are currently holding the staff of the Chernobyl facilities hostage.

Psaki says this unlawful and dangerous hostage-taking, which could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities, is obviously incredibly alarming and gravely concerning.

The US has condemned it and are requesting their release.

Russia has attacked Ukraine from land, air and sea. There have been reports of casualties on both sides, including Ukrainian civilians. Moscow’s invasion has been condemned around the world ⤵️ 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/3jAjwkU048 pic.twitter.com/JNvEWGNCjQ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 24, 2022

Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster and a place that remains radioactive to this day – prompting significant concern from international nuclear watchdogs.

Prof Claire Corkhill, nuclear materials expert at Sheffield University, told the BBC about the dangers of military clashes taking place near the site.