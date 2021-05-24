Home

World

Ukrainian official: Russians have entered Kharkiv

| @BBCWorld
February 27, 2022 6:04 pm
[Source: A News]

Russian forces have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local officials say.

The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that light military vehicles had “broke into the city”.

Prior to his statements, the footage had appeared to show some Russian military cars driving around on the streets of the north-eastern city.



Mr Sinegubov has urged residents to stay inside, saying Russian troops appeared to be in the city centre.

“Do not leave shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to take to the streets.”

