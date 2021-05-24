Ukrainian nuclear power plant fire extinguished as Russian troops 'occupy' facility

A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Ukraine, after shelling in the area by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities say so far radiation levels appear normal.

Russia is laying siege to the key Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded for more international assistance.

Both sides say humanitarian corridors for civilians were agreed on during the second round of talks, but a Ukrainian negotiator said today’s talks didn’t deliver the needed results.

According to the UN, one million refugees have fled Ukraine in just a week.