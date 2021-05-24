World
Ukrainian men banned from leaving country
BBC NEWS
February 25, 2022 10:52 am
Long queues have been seen at bus and train station in the capital Kyiv, as people have been desperately trying to go western regions of Ukraine
All Ukrainian men aged between 18 to 60 are now banned from leaving the country, Ukraine’s state border guard service (DPSA) says.
It adds the measure is aimed at “guaranteeing Ukraine’s defence and the organisation of timely mobilisation”.
The temporary ban will remain in force for the duration of martial law declared on Thursday morning.
