Ukrainian grain deal 'lays groundwork for permanent peace environment,' says Turkey

[Source: CNN]

Some 27 ships loaded with grain have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since August 1 under an export deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Turkey’s Defense Minister says this laid “the groundwork for a permanent peace environment.

Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Center is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials overseeing the Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain and fertilizer.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who had earlier inspected the vessel before it sailed out of the Ukrainian port on Saturday, says more than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food “are already on their way to markets around the world.”

These exports will help overcome “the food crisis affecting the whole world, especially to lowering prices.

Russia and Ukraine are also major suppliers of key components of fertilizer: urea, potash and phosphate.

Without fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023.