Ukrainian defenders defiant as Putin changes tack

Earlier today, President Putin ordered his commanders to call off an apparent plan to storm the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol – Ukraine’s last bastion of defence in the besieged port city.

Instead, he ordered troops to seal off the area so tightly that even “a fly cannot pass through”.

In a phone call, Maksym Zhorin, a senior official of the Azov battalion based in Kyiv, said the Russian leader’s comments proved his troops were struggling to make progress against the much smaller force defending the industrial plant.

“The Russians have just admitted their possible defeat,” he said. President Putin changed tack, he added, because “they’re not able to occupy the Azovstal”.

Though the invading forces control nearly all of the southern port city, they have not been able to dislodge the Ukrainians from the steelworks. The fighters there are made up of Azov troops – a controversial group with links to the far-right – and marines.

Zhorin alleged the Russians had bombed civilian air shelters in the city, and that they had used cluster bombs and white phosphorus munitions in a bid to clear the Ukrainians.

The BBC has not independently verified these claims but has found cluster munitions being used elsewhere in the conflict.

And Zhorin declared the battle for Mariupol to be like “a test for the world”.

“Whether humanity can react, can unite, in order to save innocent civilians,” he said.