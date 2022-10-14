Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Red Cross inactive on prisoners of war

[Source: Reuters]

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of inaction in upholding the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and urged it to undertake a mission to a camp in the Russian-occupied east of the country.

His chief of staff issued an ultimatum to the ICRC to launch a mission within three days or Kyiv authorities would do it themselves.

In his nightly video message, Zelenskiy says 20 Ukrainian prisoners have been freed, the latest result of constant attempts to bring home detainees.

But Zelenskiy, in the latest of a series of Ukrainian criticisms of the ICRC, says no one has yet visited Olenivka — a notorious camp in eastern Ukraine where dozens of Ukrainians died in an explosion and fire in July.