Ukraine's prosecutor general: We are seeing crimes against humanity

Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general of Ukraine, discussed her office’s war crimes investigation during a CNN interview Monday.

Venediktova said that they are currently building “more than 5,800 cases,” which don’t even include incidents happening in places that are currently under Russian control, including Mariupol.

Venediktova said that she has made multiple visits to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where images of mass graves have been observed. The prosecutor general said she plans on going to Bucha again tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are still exhuming the dead bodies from the mass grave. Actually, what we see, now, we see a lot of war crimes, actually, it is not only war crimes. Now we can say … a lot of crimes against humanity,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Venediktova was asked on CNN about her office’s report earlier today that found 183 children had been killed and 342 had been wounded since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. That report cited preliminary figures from juvenile prosecutors.

“As of April 11, 2022, according to official data from juvenile prosecutors, more than 525 children were casualties in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of our country by the Russian Federation,” the statement from the prosecutor general read. “183 children died and more than 342 were injured. These figures are not final, as work is underway in places of active hostilities in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.”

With regards to the figures, Venediktova described them as “not correct” because they don’t account for the dead in places like Mariupol that are occupied by the Russians.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, “tens of thousands” of people had been killed in the besieged city of Mariupol, a figure that could not be immediately verified.

Asked about potential war crimes prosecutions, Venediktova said that they “want to prosecute these war criminals in our Ukrainian courts, named by Ukraine.”

“But, of course, for us, it is a lane of international criminal court,” she added.

Venediktova said they currently have more than 500 suspects, including top military officers and top Russian propaganda agents.